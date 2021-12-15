Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then the couple has been receiving wishes from the entire film industry. Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan also sent the couple warm wishes while sharing a throwback pic with Vicky's father and director Shyam Kaushal.

Big B, who is an active social media user, often uses the photo-sharing platform to pen his thoughts. He recently shared a photo with Shyam Kaushal, action director and Vicky Kaushal's father, and congratulated him on his son's wedding. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen shaking hands with Shyam Kaushal while being dressed in warm clothes. Sharing the monochrome photo, he wrote, "On set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human.. Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan." Vicky Kaushal reacted to the photo and commented "Sir" with a series of heart emojis.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony, in the attendance of their close friends and family. The couple was rumoured to be dating for the past few years. Soon after their nuptials as per the Hindu traditions, the couple shared adorable pictures via Instagram. The two looked regal in wedding ensembles designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The couple recently shared some mesmerising photos from their pre-wedding festivities. They donned nude coloured outfits, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. With their floral attires, the couple paid homage to Katrina Kaif's mother's British traditions. Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral saree with a trailing veil, which reflected the beauty of a white wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several films in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. He also has Brahmastra, Uunchai, Goodbye, Jhund and Project K in the pipeline. The actor will also star in an official remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan/@vickykaushal