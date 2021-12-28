Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Glimpse Of His Late Night Diary Entry; Says 'Mein Roz Likhta Hu'

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan surely enjoys writing and his Instagram and Twitter handles are proof of that. The actor often uses social media platforms as a source through which he pens his heart out and shares his thoughts with his fans. He recently revealed he writes in his digital diary every night as he shared a glimpse of it with his fans via Instagram. The actor also channelled his inner poet while penning the post's caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared yet another collage, but this time one of the photos were of his piece of writing. The actor shared a young photo of himself, wearing a blue jacket on a white shirt, and a red tie. On its side, the actor shared a glimpse of his late-night diary entry.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan shared a poetic caption and mentioned how writing every night has become a process of introspection for him. The caption read, "Ji haan huzoor mein roz likhta hoon. Mein raat ko likhta hoon. Ye likha tha aaj Maine apne blog pe, kal likhunga isi jagah apne sadupuyog se. Day 5062, pratidin, ho gaya ye aatmamanthan, kuchh krandan, sachetan aur kuch anukathan; par haan huzoor, mein likhta hoon. Mein roz raat ko likhta hoon." The actor's fans showered him with love for his meaningful words. Some were even inspired to start writing again after reading Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post.

Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Christmas celebrations

On the occasion of Christmas, Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans with a hilarious video. To wish his fans Merry Christmas, the actor shared an edited video of him dancing to a Christmas jingle. The jingle was added to his dancing video of his hit song Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Fans were delighted to watch Big B's dancing video and even called him "Santa Bachchan."

Upcoming films of Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a long list of films lined up in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Runway 34. He will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra. The actor also has Jhund, Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K, and a remake of The Intern in the pipeline.

