Amitabh Bachchan's Work Break Includes Watching Football, Eating Pasta; 'Tadap Gaye The'

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is a busy star and has several movies lined up, either for release or to shoot. While the actor was recently seen hosting KBC 13, he is now shooting for some of his projects. The actor, who often shares his daily thoughts with his fans via Instagram, recently revealed what his break between shoots looks like.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a photo from his break time between shoots. The photo had football premiere league on the TV screen while Big B enjoyed some snacks kept before his table. In his caption, he mentioned he was craving for such a break. The actor wrote, "after a long work break .. Premier League Football , pasta, French fries, garlic bread … aur ..NAAGIN sauce .. !!! Aaahhhh haaa …तड़प गए थे इसके लिए !!" (I was yearning for this.) The actor's fans were thrilled to see him have Naagin sauce. While some asked about its brand, others quipped they would love to try the sauce.

Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram posts

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. The actor often pens his thoughts in captions and posts them online to share with his fans. He was last seen sharing photos from one of his latest photoshoots. The actor looked dapper in a grey suit which he paired with a black turtleneck. He was seated in a red chair. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "in the elegance of work .. nothing more fashionable." The caption of the close-up picture read, "a closer look at what preceded."

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down his memory lane and share a decades-old picture. The photo had him posing in a black and grey striped suit. Sharing the picture, Big B reminisced about the old and happy days. he wrote, "those were the days .. achhe din the... chale gaye... dhundne se bhi na mile."

Upcoming films of Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a long list of films lined up in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Runway 34. He will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra. The actor also has Jhund, Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K and a remake of The Intern in the pipeline.

Image: Facebook/@amitabhbachchan/Instagram/@amitabhbachchan