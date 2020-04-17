Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Picture From 'Sholay' Premiere Featuring Parents & 'pretty' Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revisited his 'Sholay' times and shared a picture from the premiere day — August 15, 1975. The black-and-white picture featured Amitabh's mother Teji Bachchan, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and 'pretty' Jaya Bachchan.

Bachchan in his caption explained how Sholay became the first Indian film on 70mm stereo and how he sat on the balcony floor till 3 in the morning with Vinod Khanna and watched the film.

In the film, which released on August 15, 1975, Bachchan played a criminal Jai with Dharmendra, who essayed the character of Veeru. The story revolved around their effort to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) at the behest of Thakur, played by Sanjeev Kumar. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film was shot in the rocky terrain of Ramanagar, Karnataka, over a span of two and a half years.

When the film released, Sholay received negative critical reviews and a tepid commercial response, but through word-of-mouth publicity it became a box-office success. The film also starred Bachchan and Dharmendra's real-life partners Jaya and Hema Malini respectively.

