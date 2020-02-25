Donald Trump Lauds Indian Cinema; Mentions 'DDLJ', 'Sholay' & Other Films In Speech

United States President Donald Trump sent Twitterati into a frenzy yesterday with his back-to-back Bollywood references at the Motera Stadium. Before arriving in India, the US President tweeted about Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and just yesterday, he mentioned DDLJ and Sholay. In a speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, he said:

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay"

US President Donald Trump cites DDLJ & Sholay

"People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like DDLJ and Shah Rukh Khan." - President of the United States Donald Trump at the #NamasteyTrump event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia #IndiaWelcomesTrump #TrumpVisit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvQLOZJd4l — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 24, 2020

This brought in loud cheers from the audience leaving social media users absolutely elated! "US President D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech", "@realDonaldTrump mentions a great Bollywood movie as #DDLJ in his speech". Read some of the tweets below-

"People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like DDLJ" - POTUS Donald Trump.



Bollywood pe charcha Ho Aur SRK Sir ki Movies ki Baat na Ho, Impossible 😊



SHAH RUKH jaisa Koi Nahi 🥺😍

#TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/OhsT89CBaN — Pariwarthan 🇳🇵 (@imSRKsDevotee) February 24, 2020

