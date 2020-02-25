The Debate
Donald Trump Lauds Indian Cinema; Mentions 'DDLJ', 'Sholay' & Other Films In Speech

Bollywood News

United States President Donald Trump sent Twitterati into a frenzy with his back to back Bollywood references. He recently mentioned Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump sent Twitterati into a frenzy yesterday with his back-to-back Bollywood references at the Motera Stadium. Before arriving in India, the US President tweeted about Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and just yesterday, he mentioned DDLJ and Sholay. In a speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, he said:

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay"

READ: Donald Trump Hails Indian Film Industry's Achievements, Cites ‘DDLJ’, ‘Sholay’ Amid Cheers

US President Donald Trump cites DDLJ & Sholay 

This brought in loud cheers from the audience leaving social media users absolutely elated! "US President D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech", "@realDonaldTrump mentions a great Bollywood movie as #DDLJ in his speech". Read some of the tweets below- 

READ:  Donald Trump In India: After 'Baahubali', US Prez Welcomed 'Malhari' Style By Adnan Sami

READ:  From Signature To Speech, Donald Trump's India Visit Inspire Hilarious Memes

READ: PM Modi And US President Donald Trump Hold Talks At Hyderabad House

 

 

