Amitabh Bachchan Has An EPIC Reply For A Fan's Question On Him Being The 'PM Of India'

Amitabh Bachchan recently completed 12 years of his blog on April 17, 2020, as he penned down his first-ever blog in 2008. Therefore, Bachchan took the opportunity to share the news with his fans on social media. However, in the comment section of the post, one of the users asked him if he ever wanted to become the Prime Minister of India. Read to find out how the Badla actor replied to this question.

Amitabh Bachchan got into a fun banter with his fan on Instagram

All the Amitabh Bachchan fans will surely be well-versed by the fact that the legendary actor loves sharing his views, opinions and thoughts via his blog every day. Bachchan wrote his first-ever blog in 2008 and recently completed 12 years of his blog. Therefore, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of his selfies along with a cartoon caricature and penned down a sweet yet heartfelt note.

Bachchan captioned the post writing, "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began the first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs, that's four thousand four hundred and twenty-four days of writing my Blog .. every day, without missing out a single day..!

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you "

Most of his fans were all-praises in the comment section of the post. However, one user had a very interesting question for the Thugs of Hindostan actor. He asked Bachchan if he ever wanted to become India's Prime Minister by commenting, "Sir aap kabhi desh ka pm bannna chate te." The Pink actor decided to spontaneously reply to him but in a rather humorous way. Bachchan replied to his question writing, "Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo."

