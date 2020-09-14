Amitabh Bachchan Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Childhood Days, Shares 'then & Now' Picture

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘then and now’ collage picture on Instagram, of which, the first part features the actor in his childhood days. The second part of the picture features a septuagenarian Amitabh Bachchan smiling at the camera. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Amitabh Bachchan's post:

With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan wrote ‘that be me, then. ðŸ˜€ that be me, now. Now?’ Soon after Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and lauded him for being ‘young and dynamic’. Some fans also showered praises on the actor for his smile. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

Fans React

Kaun Banega Crorepati

The actor is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is a game show. In the show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

What's next for Big B in Bollywood?

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, the movie is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of the film have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy to play prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

The actor will be next seen in Jhund. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie also stars Ganesh Deshmukh and Vicky Kadian in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

