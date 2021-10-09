Amitabh Bachchan Shares Dilemma Behind An Endorsement Deal; Says 'blame Would Come On Me'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about withdrawing from an endorsement deal on Friday detailing his dilemma behind the product in a lengthy post. In his blog, Bachchan, who is busy hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared how he returned advances for endorsing a growing business of crypto due to his moral and social obligations.

He wrote, "Then there were some decisions to be made... a withdrawal from an endorsement, a returning of advances and a gesture to be shown because of the sudden withdrawal, by permitting the campaign now on air to go about till the end of the programmed broadcast of the game in question".

The actor mentioned that despite SC and RBI permits, he was unsure about the endorsement signed in his private capacity, stating that if things were to go wrong then the target of blame would come on him. This led him to weigh the pros and cons of the situation in detail. He further added,

The other being a rapidly growing business of crypto and the endorsement signed, but on the verge of second thoughts, despite SC and RBI permits of operation .. albeit in a private capacity .. but the thought for me was that if things were to go wrong then the target of blame would come on me .. so withdraw.

Amitabh Bachchan shared how his dilemma had deepened after the client told the actor that they would go forward with the endorsement only with him, even if they had to wait till there is formal approval for operations. "Getting all this across and weighing the pros and cons can be a tedious process .. one even though it has a resolution in place, brings and initiates debate and the study of its effects both morally and socially - both of which are most important ingredients in the present world we live in..", he wrote adding that morals must always remain the cornerstone of existence, no matter what the circumstance.

Apart from his confusion over the brand endorsement, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a health update remarking that his toe fracture was preventing him from wearing formal shoes. He shared an image of himself from the sets of his hit game show and how he had opted for new fashion choices. "Green boots and a suit", he wrote.