Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an all-rounder -- from singing to nailing multiple characters on-screen, from winning hearts to sharing profound bits of knowledge about life -- the legendary actor knows every art. Big-B has earned a lease-free space in the hearts of many individuals. The Piku actor has always been busy with his hectic shoot schedules and recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared some moments from his peaceful 'me time'. Sharing the picture the megastar has hopped into the errand of making music.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following on social media and he is seen regularly treating his fans with pictures from his upcoming projects and daily routine. The Coolie actor leaves no chance to make his fans gush about him. Here take a look at his recent post-

In the picture, the legendary actor is seen standing in front of a laptop with some wired arrangement and in the backdrop, we could see an old photograph of him. One cannot miss his dapper look and fans are all delighted to see him in this avatar as he is seen wearing black glasses with a dark blue-black coloured hoodie which is giving a sporty look. Posting the picture Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post as, "Living in the shadows of the past .. making music .. on Genesis and Logic, the most peaceful moment of the day .. err night." Fans showered love on the post and took to the comments section and responded with heartfelt comments. A few days back the Thugs of Hindostan actor wished his fans Merry Christmas in a very unique style, posting an edited picture of himself in Santa Claus avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in films like Runaway 34 and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. The film will hit the floors on 9 September 2022. He also has films likes Jhund, Goodbye, The Intern, and Uunchai in his kitty.

Mr Bachchan is known for his dedication towards his work and the megastar leaves no stones unturned to impress his fans with his brilliant acting skills and he always inspires his fans and followers and proves that age is just a number.

IMAGE-INSTAGRAM@AMITABHBACHCHAN