Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Comic Scene From 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a video of a comic scene from his 1977 blockbuster movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. In the scene, Amitabh is seen talking to a mirror after guzzling too much alcohol. Read more.

T 3520 - 'Van Gogh’s final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..’ (cont) https://t.co/dJ0OtLrTEF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to share a series of tweets. He started with what painter Van Gogh said in his final moments. The actor then shared a comic scene from Amar Akbar Anthony where he is seen talking to himself in the mirror after having too much alcohol.

T 3520 - Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the 😁 back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!



Part 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/vNWTChHxaz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Talking about the shot from Amar Akbar Anthony to a news agency, Amitabh Bachchan shared that director Man Mohan Desai was shooting simultaneously for films on different floors in the RK Studio. He revealed that the director asked him to practise the scene while he was getting a shot done on another set. By the time he came back, Big B had already shot the scene with the film's assistant director.

When the director saw that they had already shot the scene, he asked them if they did it properly. When he saw it a month later in a mini-trial, he told Amitabh Bachchan that he would be starring in every film that he (Desai) makes until Big B refuses.

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a video in memoriam of his late co-star and friend, Rishi Kapoor. He talked about how Rishi had the style and the walk similar to that of his legendary grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor. The actor also talked about what it was like to watch Kapoor prep for his roles and what he was like on the sets.

