Amitabh Bachchan shares why his grief on Irrfan's death more intense than Rishi Kapoor's

Amitabh Bachchan, like many other Indians and cinema lovers across the world, is finding it hard to come to terms with the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. The actor has been showering intense tributes on the duo, be it via Twitter, blog or through a video, poem or sketch. Big B once again shared his thoughts by going back in time with some heart-warming pictures with his former co-stars from the sets of their films.

Though both were close to him, Amitabh Bachchan shared in the ‘death of the elder celebrity vs death of a younger’, the grief of Irrfan’s was much more intense for him. The Shahenshah shared that with his Piku co-star, there was a lament of the ‘loss of opportunity’ and the ‘unrealised possibilities.’

Here's the post

T 3518 - The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..?



Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. the

unrealised possibilities pic.twitter.com/IoaJxeYOiQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Bachchan perhaps is hinting at missing the opportunity to work with Irrfan more, as they shared screen space only once in Piku. With Rishi Kapoor, however, he has done films galore, right from the iconic Amar Akbar Anthony, then Coolie, Naseeb, Kabhie Kabhie to the most recent 102 Not Out.

... nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! 🙏 https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan earlier in the day had shared a tribute for Irrfan with Piku theme music by Soumik Datta and wrote that there could not be a better ode. Big B also gave a tribute to Rishi with a video of his recitation of Kaifi Azmi’s lines in 102 Not Out.

T 3517 - Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

Be it writing a memoriam for his co-star of many films or a sketch and poem for Irrfan, Bachchan conveyed his thoughts on the duo’s demise in back-to-back days with intense posts.

T 3517 - in Memoriam ..https://t.co/du9e3GHhof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, both succumbing to their battle with cancer for over two years. The National Award-winners and acclaimed actor's funerals were held on the day of their demise by their family and close ones. The families also shared heartwarming statements as the deaths were mourned across the globe.

