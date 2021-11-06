Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'then & Now' Pic With Jaya, Abhishek & Shweta, Cites 1 Similarity

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan, who is also an active social media user, often treats his fans with some throwback photos. He also pens his thoughts via social media and shares them with his Twitter and Instagram followers. He recently shared a then and now picture and highlighted a similarity between the two.

Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood megastar recently shared two photos featuring him, his wife Jaya Bachchan and children Abhishek and Shweta. The vintage photo had Amitabh and Jaya holding their kids in their hands, while the recent one saw Abhishek sitting with Jaya and Shweta Bachchan hugging her dad. Big B pointed out a similarity between the two photos and mentioned how the sitting arrangement of his family never changes. He wrote, "Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time," and added red heart emojis. The actor's fans showered him with love.

T 4087 - Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

The latest photo shared by Big B was firm his family's Diwali celebration. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a family photo featuring him, Jay Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aradhya, Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan and her family. Sharing the picture, the KBC star wrote, "Family prays and celebrates together," and further wished his followers a Happy Diwali. Navya Naveli reacted to the photo with a red heart emoji.

Sharing another photo, the actor also thanked his fans via Twitter, who wished him on the auspicious occasion. He wrote, "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response."

Upcoming Amitabh Bachchan films

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently serving as the host of the the13th season of SonyTV's game show KBC 13. The actor, who inspires people to keep working, also has several films in his kitty. He will soon star in the upcoming movie MayDay alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. The actor also has Goodbye, Brahmastra, Jhund and Uunchai in his pipeline. Apart from these, he will also share the screen space with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K. His other film with Deepika also includes an official Hindi remake of The Intern.

(Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter)