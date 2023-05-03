Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Photo With Filmmaker Satyajit Ray On Birth Anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan remembered filmmaker Satyajit Ray a day after his birth anniversary on May 2. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a throwback photo with the ace filmmaker and wrote, "With the Great man himself .. Satyajit Ray or as we all called him fondly MANEK Da .. the closest I ever got to have the privilege of working with him .. in remembrance … on his Birth Anniversary May 2nd." In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen reading his script, while Satyajit Ray can be seen keenly listening to him with his hands over his chin.

Amitabh Bachchan in the photo can be seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt with matching pants. Meanwhile, Satyajit Ray can be seen wearing a simple collared shirt. Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the photo, many took to the actor's comment section to show their excitement. Check out his post below:

Amitabh Bachchan-Satyajit Ray work history

Amitabh Bachchan hasn't played a role in any of Satyajit Ray's films. However, he has lent his voice to Ray's 1977 film Shatranj Ke Khiladi. It is reported that Satyajit Ray wanted to associate with Amitabh Bachchan for one of his projects and wanted him to play Bengal's most-loved detective Feluda. But, due to his busy schedule, the actor couldn't make time for it and Shashi Kapoor was instead given the opportunity. It was Satyajit Ray, who introduced Jaya Bachchan as a teenager in the 1963 film Mahanagar.

More about Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray, born in Calcutta, was a widely celebrated filmmaker of his time. Considered as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Satyajit Ray is known for The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room, The Big City, and Charulata. Apart from being a director, Satyajit Ray was also a screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, essayist, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, calligrapher, and composer. The filmmaker born on May 2 1921, died on April 23, 1992.