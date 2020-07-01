Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chupke Chupke' Was A Remake Of A Bengali Film; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most evergreen actors of the Indian cinema and is loved by millions of fans. Amitabh Bachchan is in fact a league of his own and one of the most celebrated, respected, and appreciated actors in the industry. Words often fall short when it comes to The Angry Young Man because no words will ever be able to describe the immense love people have for him. Amitabh Bachchan has completed over five decades in the movie industry and has worked with some great actors.

In 1975, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead character in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupke. The movie also cast Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a newly married couple, where the husband decides to play a practical joke on his wife’s family while having full support from his wife and friends. Here are some lesser-known facts about the movie Chupke Chupke that fans should know-

Chupke Chupke lesser-known facts

Jaya Bachchan was expecting a baby during the shooting of the movie. Most of her shots had to be taken very carefully in order to avoid her profile view.

Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee wanted to cast newcomers for the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. But, when the two actors heard that Hrishikesh was making the movie, they insisted on being a part of the cast in the movie and did not even charge any money for it. Even though Hrishikesh Mukherjee kept insisting that the roles were too small for them, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan accepted it as a goodwill measure.

The movie is a remake of the very popular Bengali movie Chhadmabeshi that starred Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee as lead characters.

The house used in the making of the movie actually belonged to the producer of the movie, NC Sippy. Sippy sold the bungalow after his movie Inkaar ( 1977) released, that revolved around the kidnapping of a child. The place where his bungalow existed is a popular landmark in Mumbai today.

Just before the song Baagon Mein Phool Khilte Hain there is a piece of music of the song Pyar Hi Pyar which is from a super hit movie of the same title that starred Dharmendra and Vyjyantimala.

