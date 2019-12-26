Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha's Most Evergreen Songs That Fans Love Even Today

Over the years, Bollywood has seen many successful pairings that have left the audiences wanting more. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are one such pair. It has been many years since the two have worked together but are amongst the most popular pairs from the 90s. Nobody till date has been able to recreate the magic these two actors brought on-screen. Along with being in love with their acting and movies, fans also adore the songs Amitabh and Rekha have featured together in. Here are the best songs of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha together-

Best songs of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Humka Maafi Dai Do

Humka Maafi Dai Do is from the movie Ram Balram (1980). The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. In the movie, Bachchan played the role of a police officer named Balram, who comes to Shobha’s (Rekha) house to investigate a robbery that has taken at her place. Upon seeing Rekha for the first time he is smitten by her, paying more attention to her than actually what has taken place at her home. The song takes place when Shobha realises that Balram has lied to her only to impress her and she warns him to stay away. The song had both romantic and comedic elements with Bachchan’s character trying everything to get his ladylove to forgive him.

Salaam E Ishq

Salaam E Ishq is from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. In the movie, Rekha played Zohrabai, a dancer who performed every night to make a living. Normally, it was her magic that left every visitor captivated by her beauty and words but the night Sikandar (Bachchan) attends her performance she is the one lost in his words. When Sikandar joins her performance she is left stunned as it is the first time that someone has done so and from his words, she can feel a connection towards him. It was a union of two hearts who understood one another and were like each other in many ways therefore they were able to feel each other’s pain.

Pardesiya

Pardesiya is from the movie Mr Natwarlal (1979). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. It is one of the most popular songs from this film, which till date has been remixed over and over again but still, the charm of the original overpowers them all even today. In the movie, Rekha played the role of Shanno who was the innocent village belle who falls for the sly city guy Natwarlal (Bachchan). In this song, she reveals her feelings and also states that everybody in the village knows about it.

