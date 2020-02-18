Amitabh Bachchan's Coolest Hook Steps That Are Imitated By All

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Bachchan has done many amazing movies and has given the industry some incredible songs. He has also given Bollywood some iconic dance steps that nobody can ever forget. Here are his best hook steps. Read ahead to know more-

Amitabh Bachchan's best hook steps

Jumma Chumma De De

Jumma Chumma De De is from the movie Hum (1991). It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar and Kader Khan. Jumma Chumma De De is sung by Sudesh Bhosle. This song is one of the best songs Amitabh Bachchan’s recognised by. The song was a peppy-dance number and is still liked by a huge number of people. The song is still very famous for its lyrics and especially its steps. The hook step of the song caught many eyes and is still performed at various events.

Say Shava Shava

Say Shava Shava is from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Kajol. Say Shava Shava is sung by Aadesh Shrivastava, Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Udit Narayan. This is one of the best dance songs even today. The hook step of the song is very catchy, yet easy to learn. Amitabh absolutely nailed it.

Paa

In Paa (2009) Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a teen battling progeria. The title track of the movie itself is enough to make a person emotional, but the hook step performed by Amitabh is unforgettable. He made the step look as easy as possible.

Rock n Roll Soniye

Rock n Roll Soniye is from the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). The movie cast Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. At his flirty best as Sexy Sam in Karan Johar's KANK, the veteran star grooved stylishly to this number. He danced in the midst of foreign beauties and proved that he can do it all. Rock n Roll Soniye is a happy song, that will definitely want to make you shake a leg. Especially the hook step of the song makes for a perfect dance.

Kajra Re

Kajra Re is from the movie Bunty and Babli (2005). The movie starred Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. This number will be special for the Bachchan family for generations to come. Big B grooved and matched steps well with his son Abhishek Bachchan, and now daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai.

