Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'dynamic Desire For Rest' And A 'working' Saturday

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday revealed that he is at work since 6 AM and if he manages to wrap early then he is looking forward to hitting the 'Gym'. "At work and a short break for a quick lunch .. at it since 6am , and if all gores well shall wrap in a few hours and then gym gym gym gym," Bachchan wrote in the tweet.

Talking about routines, Bachchan penned in his blog that the "The early start and the results of its occurrence .. an episode on end , a meagre lunch , and on the work again .. And if all goes well then an early end to the day .. to gym .. to finish the paper work .. to rest .. to catch up with chilling .. to NOT write another Blog abd rest for the next. Routines get assembled in the mind much before it actually happens and when they happen they seem seamless."

Previously, Bachchan wrote that he is in much need for rest, "I am in yawning and in the dynamic desire for rest .. the non stop schedule is taking its toll I do realise .. and many are the observations made by others that need attention .. so attention it shall be given and observed." [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a throwback picture for his fans. Going down memory lane, the star captioned the post as a 'Once upon a time' picture. The 78-year old star looked dapper in a white suit paired with black pants.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an upcoming movie Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s satire-comedy Gulabo Sitabo. He starred alongside Ayushmann Khurana and the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video.

