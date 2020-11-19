'The Crown' Impresses Amitabh Bachchan; 'What Performances, What Writing,' Says Big-B

Netflix's critically-acclaimed royal drama The Crown has impressed both the critics and audience worldwide. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a fan of the show too and the actor confessed on his blog that it is an absolute 'cannot stop watching' experience.

The current season witnessed the return of Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Season 4 also features newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and British star Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Praising the writing and performances, Bachchan wrote, "AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition ceremony , history , opinions , monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely ‘cannot stop watching’ experience ." [sic]

T 3724 - " You cant be everything to everyone and still be true to ourselves " ~



a dialogue from the Tv serial CROWN, where PM Harold Wilson speaking to the Queen says this to her .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 17, 2020

This is not the first time Bachchan has praised the show. Back in 2018, the Pink star lauded the team for creating the historical drama in 'its authenticity'. In 2018, he said that he is hooked to the period drama and feels being transported to the era of late 1940s while watching the show.

"Been watching The Crown lately and inadvertently I find myself becoming a character in the times of Queen Elizabeth, and royalty and the events of those years... We become a bit regal too in our demeanour... hehehahaha...But no you cannot but admire the amount of effort taken to present some of the works of these serials... In its authenticity, in its content and in the reality of events they cover or talk about... With great frankness and honesty," Bachchan wrote in January 2018.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an upcoming movie Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

