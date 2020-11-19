Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram; Says 'Shut Up And Act'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on Instagram has been garnering fans' attention, thanks to its quirky nature. He has also given a cryptic caption for the post, about an actor's equation with God. Read on to know more about the post and what fans had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post on Instagram

In the photo uploaded by Amitabh Bachchan, he is dressed in a dapper suit and seen pointing at his image which appears to be explaining itself. In the image, he is wearing a kurta and a Nehru jacket and his finger is pointing upwards. In the caption of the post, he said that 'an actor is a fool for God'. He also added that one should 'stop explaining themselves, shut up, and act'. He also used the angry and smirking emoji to express quirkiness.

The post garnered 128K likes within 30 minutes of uploading. His fans and followers also have expressed their admiration for the post and the actor’s striking expressions by commenting on it. Many have used the red heart and fire emojis. One user also found the comment and picture funny as they commented ‘LOL’ on the picture. See their reactions here:

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram has many of the actor’s throwback pictures. This way, fans, and followers get a glimpse of the golden days of cinema. Most of these pictures have a quirky caption or a poem as a caption. His Instagram also gives his fans a sneak-peek into his life. He shares unseen photos of children and granddaughter as well.

Amitabh Bachchan’s movies have been widely loved by audiences. Some of the most famous Amitabh Bachchan movies are Deewar, Sholay, Coolie and Kabhie Kabhie. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s satire-comedy Gulabo Sitabo. He starred alongside Ayushmann Khurana and the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. Audiences have loved his performance in the movie as well. Lately, Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor is currently shooting its 12th instalment. The theme for this year’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is ‘Answer a setback with a comeback’.

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan Instagram

