Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'Raksha Bandhan' & Its 'convictions' In Latest Post; See Pic

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a collage picture of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, breaking down the cultural importance of the festival.

Calling Raksha Bandhan the festival ‘of protection and security’, Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption, explained that the festival is a ‘pledge’ taken by a brother for his sister ‘to be by her side, to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt and to let her know that no matter what, he shall ever be by her side’. Take a look at the post shared by Big B:

'Convictions can never be betrayed': Big B

Speaking about how Raksha Bandhan affects the morality of society or ‘samaj’, Amitabh Bachchan remarked that humans 'possess centuries-old traditions, which makes them valuable in the essence of behavioural convictions’. Adding to the same, Big B remarked that such ‘convictions can never be betrayed or dissolved, as they are the crafted genius of writings on stone’.

Earlier in July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, as they tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

