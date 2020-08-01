Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'wicked Words & Bitter Tongue' After Slamming Trolls

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Nanavati hospital. The legendary actor often takes to social media platform to share his health updates and influential quotes with his fan army. On Saturday, Big B shared his thoughts on how “pride of a gentleman is unaffected by wicked words”.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet:

Sharing a Sanskrit quote from Shishupal Vadhvam, Amitabh Bachchan expressed that the pride of a gentle person isn’t weakened by wicked words. The quote also explains that the preciousness of a gem, covered in dust can never be damaged. Earlier he tweeted that a bruise on a tongue is curable however a bitter tongue shall always remain fouled. Take a look at Big B’s tweets here:

T 3612 -

वचनैरसतां महीयसो न खलु व्येति गुरुत्वमुद्धतैः ।

किमपैति रजोभिरौर्वरैरवकीर्णस्य मणेर्महार्घता ।।

(शिशुपालवधम्,१६.२७)



दुर्जनों के वचन से सज्जनों का गौरव कम नहीं होता। पृथ्वी की धूलि से ढके हुए रत्न की बहुमूल्यता कभी नष्ट नहीं होती । — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

T 3612 -

"जीभ पर लगी चोट जल्दी ठीक हो जाती है

लेकिन जीभ से लगी चोट कभी ठीक नहीं होती..!!" ~ Ef am — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

Amitabh’s wise words are a response to the attack that was previously made about his health. Big B slammed the anonymous troll who had asked him to ‘die of coronavirus’. Schooling the troll, Big B said that it was a pity, that the hater's comment was brought into light only because he tried to ridicule ‘Amitabh Bachchan’.

Adding to the same, Big B questioned his heritage saying that the hater hasn’t mentioned his father’s initial because ‘he has no idea who fathered him’.The actor added that if he dies then the hater won’t be able to continue his diatribe.

However, if he survives, then the hater will have to face the wrath of the ‘extended family’ of his 90 million followers. Concluding his tweet, Sr. Bachchan also said that he won’t budge to ask his family to ‘shoot the wretched’.

Hey, Mr. Anonymous... you do not even write your Father’s name,... because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won’t get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity.

The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan... that shall no longer exist... !! If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers.

I have yet to tell them to... but if I survive I shall... and let me tell you they are a force incensed... they traverse the entire World... from the West to the East from the North to the South ... and they are not just the Ef of this page... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’!! All I shall say to them is... ‘thok do saale ko’.

