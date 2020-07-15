Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude To Medical Staff, Says 'companions Of The Sufferer'

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai after he tested COVID-19 positive. On Tuesday, the Gulabo Sitabo actor penned a heartfelt note for medical staff. In the post, Amitabh Bachchan called the medical staff the "companions of the sufferer"(sic) and expressed his gratitude. He said, "pristine white their layered dress; dedicated to serve they be; god-like incarnations they; companions of the sufferer they; erased they their ego have; to us they have embraced in care; they be the divine destination; they fly the flags of humanity." (sic)

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday, July 11, in a social media post, revealed that he tested COVID-19 positive. He immediately was shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. The actor has been sharing his health updates on social media since then. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan said, "to them that have expressed their concern, my unending gratitude and love." (sic) in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested COVID-19 positive. While Abhishek Bachchan has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are on home quarantine. Reportedly, Jaya Bachchan and other staff members of Amitabh Bachchan's have tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates the tale of an octogenarian who wants to sell an old mansion, however, is unable to do so because of his tenants and wife. Interestingly, the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was the first Bollywood movie to opt for a direct OTT release. The Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar, and Shoojit Sircar under their respective production banner.

