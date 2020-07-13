John Cena Shares Pic Of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan After The Two Test COVID-19 Positive

On Saturday, it was revealed that both Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19. The two were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai and a day later it was revealed that Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya have also contracted the virus. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, tested negative for coronavirus. “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

After this news went viral, a number of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter and wished for the family’s quick recovery. WWE superstar John Cena also shared a picture of Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan to show his support. Many fans loved John Cena’s effort and within a few hours, his post went viral. The post currently has over 600,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments. Many praised John Cena for showing his support while praying for the Bachchans' health. “Peace mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah on both of you,” commented a fan. “Love you, Cena,” wrote another.

Cena has often shared posts featuring Indian celebrities. Last month, he shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput to pay tribute to the late actor. In May, he had also shared a post featuring late actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. John Cena has voiced his admiration for Indian cinema in numerous interviews and also said that he loves to interact with celebrities on Instagram.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

After taking a long break from wrestling, John Cena returned to WWE SmackDown a few days before WrestleMania 36. He arrived at SmackDown to announce his retirement but was confronted by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, who challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36. John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced each other in an incredible Firefly Fun House match where Bray Wyatt emerged victorious. Since then, John Cena has not appeared in WWE. According to many, John Cena could make a small appearance at the WWE SummerSlam PPV. However, some reports claim that the Champ is thinking about retiring.

Image Source: Johncena/Instagram, WWE.com

