Telugu Actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula Tests COVID-19 Positive, Asks Co-stars To Get Tested

Telugu TV actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula, who shot to fame with Swatichinukulu and Bandham, recently took to his social media and informed his fans that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Yesterday, on July 12, the actor took to his Instagram page to share a video where he confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus and also taken about his health to his fans. Reads here to know what Bharatwaj Rangavajjula had to say.

Bharatwaj Rangavajjula tests positive

Rangavajjula shared a two-minute-long video in which he told his fans that he has tested positive and then elaborated about his health conditions. He expressed that he is completely asymptomatic until now and has no signs that point towards the virus. In the video, he then requested his co-actors of Bandham and Swatichunukulu to put themself in isolation and also requested them to get tested as soon as possible.

Bharatwaj looked perfectly healthy in the video. In a calm manner, he also urged his fans and everyone else seen not to panic about it. In the video, he also asked people to not stress over negative thoughts and requested people not to spread negativity on the topic. He also added that the disease can be crude with the proper medication and diet. Take a look at the post here.

Bharatwaj captioned the post and wrote

"Hai everyone #Hello guys #wanted to share this news with everyone that Im tested Covid-19 positive #I am doing well and completely asymtamatic #who ever worked with me please get tested #stay isolated no need to worry #dont panic # plz dont spread negativity #stayhome stay safesafe #need all your blessings for my come back #gocoronago😷 #fightforcorona #covid19 #stayhealthy #staystrong @rbharatwaj".

After Bharatwaj posted the video, a lot of fans took to the comment section of the post and wished him for a speedy recovery and good health. Apart from Bharatwaj, a total of five other Telugu TV actors have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. It was reported that actor Navya Swamy and popular TV show anchor Jhansi were also tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Roja Selvamani an actor and politician have also gone in quarantine after one of her bodyguards was tested positive for novel coronavirus. She is seen as one of the judges from the TV show Jabardasth.



