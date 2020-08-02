Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to inform the latest COVID-19 report of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and informed that he has tested negative. Abhishek wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

On July 23, megastar Amitabh Bachchan dismissed reports that he has tested negative for coronavirus and called the piece of news "an incorrigible lie". The 77-year-old actor, who along with actor-son Abhishek, was admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 11, was quick to rubbish stories that started swirling on social media.

The reports emerged as the Bollywood veteran and Abhishek, 44, neared the completion of their 14-day quarantine period at the city hospital. A day after the father-son's revealed their diagnosis, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. They both were discharged from the hospital a few days back.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared two photographs of prayers that healthcare workers say every day for the better recovery of their patients. Along with the prayer posts, Amitabh Bachchan also added a caption to them, which read, "..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! / This be their prayer everyday .." (sic).

