Amitabh Bachchan Pens Thoughtful Words On Jealousy & Life During COVID Treatment, See Post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to put up a few thoughts on the essence of life. The actor posted an edited picture of himself while speaking about how people must not indulge in jealousy. Fans of the actor can be seen flooding the comments section of the post with best wishes while they agree with the deep thought which has been shared by him.

Amitabh Bachchan on jealousy

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has lately been keeping his fans and followers updated from Nanavati hospital where he had been admitted after testing positive for COVID 19. Through a recent social media post, the actor can be seen giving out a few life lessons. He posted a picture of himself which has been edited to add a few colours to the portrait. The actor can be seen looking towards the ground and smiling humbly in the picture posted.

In the caption for the post, Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about how a ‘deepak’ is likely to be put off if a slightly strong wind blows but an 'agarbatti' will not be affected by it. The actor can be seen talking about how staying fragrant should be the motive of life as jealousy will only burn out a person’s real essence. The post has been receiving great response from his followers as they agree with the thought put out by the senior actor. Have a look at the picture put up by actor on his Twitter and Instagram handles here.

T 3609 -" एक हल्का सा हवा का झोंका जलते “दीपक” को बुझा सकता है पर “अगरबत्ती” को नहीं…

क्योंकि जो “महकता” है वही पुरा जीवन आनंदित रहता है..., और जो “जलता” है वह खुद बुझ जाता है " ~ ef pic.twitter.com/zvDJ8cuZId — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to social media to recite a poem which had been written by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the caption for the post, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen remembering his father and his style of reciting a poem. The actor also mentioned that he had been feeling lonely at the hospital and hence decided to keep himself busy through his father’s poetry. Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned how much he missed his father while being at the hospital with his own thoughts. Have a look at the post put up on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter here.

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/KmSJoliQmz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

