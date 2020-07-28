Overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan Says Aaradhya Told Him ‘not To Cry, You Will Be Home Soon’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan got emotional recently after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital on Monday after they tested negative for COVID-19. Big B expressed his state of joy on his blog. He mentioned how his granddaughter Aaradhya asked him not to cry and also assured him that he will come home soon.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa No Longer A Containment Zone As BMC Removes Notice

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional

The Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote how he could not hold back his tears when Aishwarya and Aaradhya were being discharged from the hospital. He also revealed how his granddaughter embraced him and asked him not to cry. The megastar stated in his blog that he must believe her in these difficult times.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Saeed Jaffrey Made An Appearance Together In THESE Films

The actor also stated how he often wants to depict his thought process and emotions even in these trying times. He expressed this on his blog by writing, 'let them hear see and read the other side of the coin.' But the actor also lashed out at his anonymous trolls who were wishing him ill-health and even death. The Agneepath actor had a befitting reply to them on his blog.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pens His Thoughts On 'worries & Difficulties' As He Battles COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan to his trolls

He wrote that his trolls cannot even reveal their identity or their 'father's name' while giving out such hate messages for him. He also stated that only two outcomes may come with these messages that either he lives or he dies. Taking a jibe further at his trolls, the Sholay actor wrote that even if he dies, that will be unfortunate for his trolls as they will not get the 'attention' from the actor through his replies for them.

The actor went on to state that if he survives, he will make sure to give them a befitting reply and he also hinted that his anonymous trolls will have to face the wrath of his fans. He hinted that his fans are a 'force incensed' and they will quickly jump on to defend him against his trolls. Take a look at his blog.

The actor along with his son Abhishek Bachchan is still in the recovery process at the Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek also took to his social media to thank everyone for their prayers and wishes. He also revealed that while Aishwarya and Aaradhya are back home, he along with his father will still be under the care of the medical staff.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.