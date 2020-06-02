Amitabh Bachchan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan': Making Of The Song 'Vashmalle'

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in a wide variety of movies over the years. His film Thugs of Hindostan stirred quite some news back in 2018. The film collected an estimate of ₹335 crores at the box-office. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. With all that said now, read on to know what went into the making of the song Vashmalle from the film, Thugs of Hindostan.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Thugs of Hindostan': Making of 'Vashmalle' song

The song began with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's rehearsals. Aamir Khan spoke of the song being a dream for him as he got to dance with Amitabh Bachchan. This was the first time Indian cinema saw Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on the big screen dance together. The other departments spoke on their experience making the song. Be it the lyricist, music directors, or even the actors, everyone shared their experience on the sets of the filming the song Vashmalle.

The song's title meant celebration and the team tried to incorporate that element best in the song. They initially wanted to shoot the same in Thailand in a cave but since the song required it to be shot at night and the cave in Thailand filled with 500 snakes was not safe for them, the team had to shoot the song while making a replica of the cave. The set design was vast and the team hired many workers to create the replica of the cave. Filled with fire, rocks and a water body the set looked like a visual treat and the perfect place for the song Vashmalle.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were seen reciting the lines of the song and trying to get the meaning. Amitabh Bachchan spoke on his experience and how happy he was to know that the director was able to bring in not just tunes of the olden times but also the instrumentation. The team used multiple sorts of drums to get the correct music for the song.

Prabhudeva, the song's choreographer, explained how tough it was for Mr. Bachchan to do the steps but despite difficulties the legendary actor aced every step. Aamir Khan was told by Prabhudeva to enjoy the song and the actor did that as he was incredibly joyous to get the lifetime opportunity to dance with Mr. Bachchan. The entire team towards the end danced their hearts out.

