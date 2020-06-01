Amitabh Bachchan Waited For 46 Years To Get This Actor's Autograph; Read Details

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known to impress fans with his stellar performance in films, had spent some memorable moments in the past. Though the legendary actor has created his niche, there is something fans need to know about the actor. Amitabh Bachchan had to wait for 46 years to get his favorite actor Dilip Kumar's autograph. When he finally succeeded after several attempts, he could not control his happiness.

Here's why Amitabh Bachchan had to wait for 46 years?

As per reports, the Badla actor had come to Mumbai with his parents and had gone to visit a hotel in South Mumbai. In the same hotel, Dilip Kumar was present with his friends. During then, the actor tried to take an autograph, but could not because of the crowd and his voice could not reach the veteran actor. A disheartened Amitabh Bachchan soon got a second chance when the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had organized a party where the Pink actor along with Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor were some of the invitees. Unfortunately, Amitabh could not get an autograph their also.

Then later, according to reports, in 1982, Amitabh Bachchan had even got a chance to work with Dilip Kumar but he failed to get Kumar's autograph. Finally, Amitabh’s dream came true after several attempts during the premiere of the 2005 film Black with Rani Mukerji. Rani had invited the actor along with his wife and actress Saira Banu for the premiere. The Mughal-e-Azam actor was so impressed by the acting of Amitabh in the film that he started praising him after the movie and even wrote a long letter for the superstar after he reached home.



As per reports, Dilip Kumar poured in his heart out in the letter and praised Amitabh Bachchan’s acting and even signed on the letter. When Amitabh received this letter and saw Dilip Kumar's autograph in it, his happiness knew no bounds. His dream had got fulfilled finally after 46 years. Amitabh who was so much overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture mentioned the incident on his blog then.

