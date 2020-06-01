Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' & Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' To Be The First Films To Resume Shooting

After over two months of suspension on film and TV production due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has now allowed producers to resume back their shoots. Makers of the films will have to adhere to strict guidelines that ensure that social distancing, hygiene and following curfews have been maintained. The guidelines also state that producers of their respective films will require to get an application approved by the MD of film city to shoot in Mumbai, whereas, also get the application approved by the district collector for any shoot beyond Dahisar. It is now being reported some of the earliest films to resume shooting as the guidelines are formally laid down will be Ajay Devgn's Bhuj and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund.

Also read: Ajay Devgn donates oxygen cylinders and ventilators to new hospital in Dharavi

Films to resume shoot in Mumbai

As per reports, many films have been stalled midway due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On the other hand, some of the films require patchwork to be done before the final edit. Some of the first films to start shooting in Mumbai will be Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga and Amitabh Bachchan's. Mumbai Saga and Jhund are the two film which reportedly requires patchwork shoots to be done. Whereas, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India has a few days of principal photography to be completed.

Also read: Unseen Pic: Ajay Devgn snoozing next to 'bride' Tabu on Vijaypath set is hilarious

Image courtesy - Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Also read: Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' football set dismantled amid COVID-19 lockdown

The managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, recently sat down for an interview with an entertainment portal to discuss films resuming production. Bhushan expressed that he is grateful to the government and authorities for allowing them to start shoots. He revealed that his co-producers have been working intensively to create plans to maintain efficient safety precautions which make production easy and safe. T-Series has a number of projects under the pipeline which had to stop production due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

T-Series will only be moving forward with the film shoots which require patchwork or limited days of the shoot, as revealed by Bhushan Kumar. But, they do not wish to rush into production and will do so only when they are completely sure that the safety of the crew and cast members is ensured. Though the news of resuming shoots may come as a sigh of relief for many producers, the production can reportedly only resume with only 33% of the crew members.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's 'Des Mere Des' from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' out now; Check video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.