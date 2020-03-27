The Debate
'KBC' Memes On Coronavirus Awareness Featuring Amitabh Bachchan Take Over Internet; Check

Television News

Since the announcement of lockdown on 21 days was announced by PM, content creators have been making KBC memes to enjoy on social media. See a few memes here.

kbc

In the wake of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases being recorded in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced, through Live TV, that the country will be placed in lockdown for the next 21 days till April 14, as the government takes a step to halt the spread of the on-going global threat. PM Modi also revealed that 1.3 billion people will have to remain indoors to prevent a public health disaster. Since the announcement was made, India saw a plethora of reactions to the news.

KBC inspired memes

Apart from several cancellations of events, many indulged in panic buying and simply helped content creators to generate memes and jokes to keep social media entertaining for those isolated at home. However, netizens witnessed a wide range of KBC memes on the social media platforms, which explains the lockdown like no other meme does. Take a look at some of the most-viral KBC memes made on the lockdown, featuring Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Other memes:

