Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79: Odisha Sand Artist Extends Wishes With A Beautiful Sculpture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who turned 79 on October 11, received endearing wishes from the film fraternity. The actor, who is known for contributing to the upliftment of Indian cinema and enhancing it with his craft, also received heartening wishes from renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The Odisha-based Padma Shri gave a glimpse of the beautiful surprise he gave the legendary actor on his birthday.

Sudarsan, who is known to bring life to the sculptures made by sands, created a stunning sand art that he made in honour of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. With a perfectly sculpted sand art that resembles Big B, the carefully designed wish read, "Happy Birthday Big B", on a film reel and the number 79th. While extending his greetings, he wrote, “May you continue to spread happiness and joy. #HappyBirthdayBigB: My sand art at Puri beach. Mahaprabhu Jagannath blesses you, @SrBachchan Sir".

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates beautiful sand for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Since morning #HappyBirthdayBigB has been trending on social media and fans have been sending in their wishes while recalling his work or reminiscing his iconic roles in the films. On the joyous occasion, the veteran actor shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, “ walking into the 80th “ along with his picture where he can be seen walking. His daughter Shweta corrected him and wrote, “79”. His granddaughter Navya also extended her wishes with a raising hands emoji. Apart from Sudarsan, the actor received wishes from an array of stars including Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Vivek Oberoi, Akshay Kumara, and more.

May you continue to spread happiness and joy. #HappyBirthdayBigB @SrBachchan Sir. My sandart at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/uJt3aCPKhU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He also has a sports drama, Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, Vikas Bahl Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Uunchai and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film in his pipeline. He will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. He will also be seen in MayDay alongside Ajay Devgn which is directed and produced by the Singham actor. Amitabh Bachchan is currently back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on television.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/SudarsanSand