Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Works 12-15 Hours A Day In Quirky Social Media Post

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to reveal his intensive work schedule in a rather quirky post. The actor in the post mentioned that he works for almost 12-15 hours a day. The explanation Amitabh Bachchan provided for it was rather quirky and thus fans and followers had a fun time reading his post. Fans were also surprised to find out that the actor works for long hours despite his age. They applauded him for his immense dedication and praised him for his passion.

Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on his packed schedule

In the post shared on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of a few shots of himself. The actor looked quite dapper in his formal outfit and perfectly groomed avatar. The small smirk in the second picture shared in the collage also added for some extra highlight as his caption was quite quirky.

Upon sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that generally he is always asked about how he ignores people. Thus the analogy the actor used was of a friend asking him for a reason as to why he ignores him. Therefore, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned in that caption that due to his tight work schedule which spans for over 12-15 hours, he is unable to reach out to everyone. Hence the actor said that due to his work schedule, he doesn’t have enough time to ignore. Rather, when he gets time, he prefers to rest in that period.

Thus, Amitabh Bachchan used the phrase that he doesn’t have time to ignore due to his work but he only gets time to “snore”. Thus the actor added a hilarious flair to his explanation trying to reason out why he often misses out interacting with people. Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati for its Season 13. Fans are delighted to have the actor back on the show and are quite excited about the show in general as well. The show will have a few changes in regard to the ongoing pandemic situations and fans are eagerly waiting for the season to start.

