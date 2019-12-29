Thought It's A Retirement Call, But...: Amitabh Bachchan Enthralls In Phalke Award Speech

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award on December 29 for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The award was given by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was attended by Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, among other dignitaries.

After receiving the award, Amitabh Bachchan in his speech said something that left the audience chuckling. He said, "I would like to say that when I came to know about me receiving the award I was in doubt. I thought it's a retirement call. But, let me tell you that there is some work left, that I have to finish and I have other projects in the pipeline too. So if you can confirm that if I can work more or not, then I would be really obliged." Thanking the audience, Amitabh Bachchan also said that it is because of their motivation that he is standing at this platform and is receiving this award.

WATCH VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan addresses gathering after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award pic.twitter.com/kC1oUo8G5G — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 29, 2019

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

When Bachchan received the news

Amitabh Bachchan when he got to know that he is being honored with this prestigious award, wrote on his blog: “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude.”

Amitabh Bachchan remembers the 'true independent spirit' of Christmas in Calcutta

What is the award?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The recipient is honoured for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema and is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry. The award is comprised of a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

4 times Amitabh Bachchan went for an unconventional avatar in movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.