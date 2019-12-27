4 Times Amitabh Bachchan Went For An Unconventional Avatar In Movies

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, completed his 50 years in the film industry. The Gulaabo Sitaabo actor has delivered several applaudable performances throuhout these years. Big B has also appeared in television shows and has contributed to the popularity of Hindi film industry. Regarded as one of the most influential actors in Bollywood, Bachchan has also played out-of-the-box roles in various flicks. Among the plethora of famous characters, here are four of his best roles.

1. Black



The Dadasaheb Phalke winner appeared in Black as Debraj Sahai opposite Rani Mukerji in the lead role. He portrayed the character of an alcoholic teacher to a deaf and mute young girl. Considered as one of his most difficult roles, Amitabh Bachchan aced it effortlessly. He also received loads of appreciation and his second national award for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.

2. Sarkar



Amitabh Bachchan portrayed Subhash Nagre or Sarkar in this Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial movie series. Sarkar franchise showcases the Big B’s dark side on-screen. This political crime thriller series garnered the actor lots of appreciation for his dialogue delivery. Moreover, Sarkar emerged out to be a blockbuster hit.

3. Paa



In this movie, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s 12-year-old son. Paa also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role as Big B’s mother. This movie revolves around a pre-teen kid who is suffering from a rare genetic disease called progeria. Paa received critical acclamation in the country and mixed reviews overseas. Bachchan also bagged his third National Film Award for this R. Balakrishnan’s comedy-drama film.

4. Piku



Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, Piku was helmed by Shoojit Sircar. This comedy-drama flick revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Deepika plays daughter to grumpy Bachchan, who suffers from chronic constipation. Despite Padukone’s short-tempered behaviour, the father and daughter are quite attached. Piku garnered immense acclaim from the critics and the audience alike. Besides giving bouts of laughter, this movie got Amitabh Bachchan his fourth national award for his portrayal of Bhashkor.



