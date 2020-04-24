Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'peace And Love' To Fans On The Occasion Of Ramadan

After reigning Bollywood for nearly 50 decades, actor Amitabh Bachchan has now taken over social media, as the actor often entertains fans with his quirky BTS pictures and posts. As the world is busy celebrating the festival of Ramadan, Amitabh Bachchan, too, wished his fans on the occasion with a heartfelt post. Take a look.

Amitabh, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans a ‘Happy Ramadan Kareem’. As seen in the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor can be seen in a still from one of his movies, that features him donning a black prayer cap. With the picture shared, Amitabh wrote: “Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion.” Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..

and be safe .. pic.twitter.com/jsPxvP9mTA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2020

Other celebrities who wished fans on Ramadan

From my family to yours, we wish you a safe and blessed #Ramadan.



This video is in dedication to our Muslim communities on the frontlines of this pandemic.



The way we care, protect and compensate those doing essential work will be our ultimate #COVID19 litmus test. #Ramadan2020 pic.twitter.com/NykR7WEIKe — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) April 23, 2020

Ramadan Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters around the world! May Allah grant our hearts and souls peace and tranquility during this special month.#Ramadan2020 #RamadanKareem pic.twitter.com/SnlnB6RPxz — Maher Zain (@MaherZain) April 23, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan- on the professional front

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie’s success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor also has Brahmastra in his pocket.

