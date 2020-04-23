Amitabh Bachchan Defines 'era Of Innocence' With Throwback Picture

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been exploring some old gems in his photo gallery. The actor has been giving his fans a visual treat with his pictures from his early career days. Be it his first photoshoot or reminiscing memories from the sets of the movies, Bachchan has been updating fans about what he used to be in his old days in Bollywood. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his pictures with a ‘tag’ to them.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of four pictures wherein one of his pictures, he looks very young and the picture seems to be taken in the black and white era. The other picture is the same picture put up in a different way in the collage. The picture seems to be taken when Amitabh Bachchan entered the era of coloured cinema and was still shining bright in the limelight. The actor posted the picture by calling it the era of innocence. He wrote, “The age of innocence is over ..”

In the recent past, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of his movie Satte Pe Satta. The actor shared the picture cherishing old memories and wrote 'those were the days'. He posted the picture with the caption, "... those were the days .. film ‘Satte pe Satta’ song ‘Dilbar mere .. ‘ with HEMA ji .. Gulmarg, KASHMIR .. those truly were the days .." There are several old pictures that have been shared by Amitabh Bachchan and these pictures make it evident that not only he had a glorious journey but he also aged like fine wine.

