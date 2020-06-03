Amitabh Bachchan Has Worked In Many Hit Films With Sanjay Dutt; See List Here

Amitabh Bachchan is among the finest actors of Bollywood. The Piku actor has worked in several films now and portrayed various distinctive roles that showcase his acting prowess. He is 77 years old now and is still going strong. The trailer for his movie Gulabo Sitabo was recently released, and it has got his fans very excited for the film. The movie is set to be released on Prime Video in June 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked alongside various filmmakers and actors now. And he has starred in various popular films alongside these actors. Bachchan has appeared several times with Sanjay Dutt in movies. Let’s take a look at the movies starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt.

Kaante

Kaante is a crime film released in 2002. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The story revolves around six men who orchestrate a plan to rob a bank. Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt both played intriguing roles in the film.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Shootout at Lokhandwala is 2007 crime film directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie stars Vivek Oberoi, Tushar Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan. The story revolves around a well-trained policeman who leads a team to eliminate gangsters hiding in a residential locality in Mumbai. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt played the role of police officers in the film.

Deewar

Deewar was released in 2004 and is directed by Milan Luthria. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Rao and Akshaye Khanna. The movie follows a group of Indian soldiers who are captured during the Indo-Pak War. Gaurav (played by Khanna), whose father Major Ranvir (played by Bachchan) has been held captive by the enemies, decides to go on a rescue mission.

Department

Department is a 2012 action film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, and Madhu Shalini. Dutt played the role of Inspector Mahadev who recruits Shiv, an ex-officer to form a hit squad. But things take a turn when Shiv switches sides.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard

Eklavya: The Royal Guard is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released in 2007. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt. The story revolves around Eklavya (played by Bachchan), who is given the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of the members of a royal family.

