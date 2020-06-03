Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Were Announced But Got Shelved Due To Various Reasons

Appearing in over more than 200 films, Amitabh Bachchan is known to be one of the most influential actors of Bollywood. The actor has been a part of some classic films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay which rose him to fame. After bagging several awards, the actor moved to work in television shows that soon made him a household name. Although the actor worked for so many films, there were several films featuring him that got shelved, and almost nobody knew about them. Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies that got shelved

Amitabh Bachchan's movies that were shelved

Mehrunnisa

Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to be a part of the film Mehrunnisa. The film was a realistic romantic drama including actors like Chitrangada Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Vidya Balan. The film was announced in the year 2013 but got shelved due to financial issue.

Power

Another film that was announced, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was Power. The film also included a star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut. The action thriller film got shelved because of Sanjay Dutt's jail sentencing. It was rumoured that there was a legal war between that producer and the director too.

Dogs

Dogs was an emotional film announced in the year 2011. The emotional film was also going to feature actors Sushmita Sen and Rishi Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film was announced but soon there was another announcement that the film has been shelved. The reason behind shelving the film is unknown to all.

Shantaram

Shantaram is a novel written by a famous international author Gregory David Robert. Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to feature in this film alongside Johnny Deep. This film was much awaited ever since it was announced but it got shelved after the Writers Guild of America went on a strike. Johnny Deep too took up other projects and this stopped the film from being made.

Borivali

Another social thriller film Amitabh Bachchan would have been a part of was the film called Borivali. The film was announced in the year 2005 and would have starred Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Dutt along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film got shelved because director Sujoy Ghosh decided to make a fantasy film called Aladin.

