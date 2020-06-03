Amitabh Bachchan's Endearing Pictures On Instagram With His Grandchildren

Amitabh Bachchan is always keen on learning new things and adapting to changing technology. The actor is always in awe of the younger generation as he has mentioned in most of his social media posts. He often shares pictures with his grandchildren, always expressing how much he loves them. So below we have listed some of Amitabh Bachchan's endearing photos with his grandchildren-

Amitabh Bachchan's pictures with his grandchildren

The actor recently shared this picture on Instagram with his grandson Agastya Nanda. The picture was apparently taken post their workout session. The actor mentioned that his grandson is an inspiration to him and that helps him get fitter every day. Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Nanda.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Anupam Kher That You Can Watch On Loop

The Piku star shared another picture with his granddaughter Aaradhya. He shared this adorable picture on the occasion of her birthday. Amitabh Bachchan wrote an adorable message for her and expressing his love. Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The other picture he shared on his Instagram was a cute selfie with his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies Which Were Inspired By Hollywood Films

This picture from Big B's Instagram is with his grand-daughter Navya Nanda. He shared a selfie with his granddaughter and also wrote a cute caption for the picture. Navya is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The actor also shared an adorable picture of his two granddaughters Navya and Aaradhaya. In the caption, the actor wrote that "daughters are the best, but grandaughters are the bestest"

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Liked Tweets That His Fans Loved Reading And Retweeting

What's next for the actor?

There are a number of films Amitabh Bachchan will be featuring in this year. The actor will be seen in Brahmastra along with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor also has another movie which will be releasing on the OTT platform titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film Gulabo Sitabo stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with actor Amitabh Bachchan and will be releasing on Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan will also be starring in the film Chehre along with actor Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Paresh Rawal's Films That Fans Can Enjoy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.