Amitabh Bachchan Worked In Several Movies With Om Puri; Check Out The List Here

Amitabh Bachchan is arguably one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. He has always been one of the most influential actors in the history of Bollywood, be it in the form of an ‘angry young man’ during his 80s in Agneepath or through his strategically strong roles like the one he did in Badla. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Endearing Pictures On Instagram With His Grandchildren

He has worked with several Bollywood actors now. Notably, he has also worked in several films with the late actor Om Puri. Let’s take a look at the movies that star Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri together.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Were Announced But Got Shelved Due To Various Reasons

Dev

Released in 2004, Dev is directed by Govind Nihalani. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Om Puri, and Amrish Puri. Both played a powerful role in the film; Amitabh played the role of JCP Dev Pratap Singh and Puri played the role of special commissioner Tejinder Khosla.

Baabul

Baabul released in 2006 and is directed by Ravi Chopra. The movie stars Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, John Abraham, and Om Puri. Amitabh played the role of Balraj Kapoor, a caring father and Om Puri played the role of Balwant Kapoor. The story revolves around Balraj Kapoor, who tries to get her daughter-in-law to marry her childhood friend after the death of his son.

Ghatak: Lethal Weapon

Ghatak is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and was released in 1996. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Danny Danzongpa, Amrish Puri and Om Puri. Amitabh Bachchan had a special appearance in the film as himself. The movie’s story revolves around Kashi, who encounters a torturous regime of a man named Katya. He then tries to fight him in every possible way.

Kyun! ho Gaya Na

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na stars Vivek Oberoi, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal and Om Puri. The movie is directed by Samir Karnik and was released in 2004. It is among the most popular romantic films of that time.

Lakshya

Lakshya is one of the most popular films of the last decade. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri, and Om Puri. The movie is directed by Farhan Akhtar and tells the story of an aimless young man, who joins the Indian Army. He then disciplines himself and finds a purpose.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.