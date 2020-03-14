Amitabh Bachchan's Blog Entry On His Coronavirus Precautions Can't Be Missed; Read Here

'The statistics on the issue in various platforms is horrifying to read after a while of spending a few seconds on it... left it to the Almighty," wrote megastar Amitabh Bachchan amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Bachchan confessed that he has stopped using the 'Western handshake' as a greeting and has started keeping a distance from everything, mobile phone included. On Friday, Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, 'Soap washed the hands .. soap washed the face .. swiped the keys clean .. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed .. turn every page every platform and hear just one word .. CoroNa 19."

"‘Its the future’ says researcher on TeD .. and gives alarming soundings of what lies in store .. .. there is a poverty of information and equally, on its cure .. to some its an indicator of concealing information and therefore the reality of the statistics remaining unknown .. prevention of panic they say .. .. or the poverty of information to be deliberate to put storm barriers on the sliding down of all economic contingence in the markets that play on the stocks .. or to conceal certain hidden factual of that drastic blame game .. a blame game at the time of a Universal crisis .. for once the World thinks similar .. .. live and enjoy the universality of the universe .. it is rare .. it is uncommon .. it is a certainty to find each and every Channel of Tv in the entire World, talking commenting, arguing, blaming , on Debates of similar topic .. philosophers , purists , optimists , meditative geniuses , creators, musicians , educator of life lessons .. all spoke of ‘One World’ in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did .. .. it took 19 , CoVid 19 , to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO !"

On Friday, India's second death due to the novel coronavirus was reported. The victim was a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

