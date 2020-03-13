India's 2nd Coronavirus Death Reported In Delhi; 68-yr-old Victim's Son Tests Positive Too

On Friday, India's second death due to the novel coronavirus was reported. The victim was a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi, who passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. While she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, she contracted COVID-19 reportedly due to being in contact with her son, who travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to 22. He too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After the son was admitted to the RML Hospital after developing fever and cough on March 7, his family was also screened as per protocol. Since then, his mother too was admitted to the hospital. Her condition worsened from March 9 due to pneumonia and was shifted to the intensive care unit. Despite being provided ventilatory support, the doctors were unable to save her life. The Health Ministry has started taking precautionary measures such as screening and quarantine of the victim's contacts.

Delhi: Death of a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi (mother of a confirmed case of COVID-19), is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). She also tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/hmqARvTVv5 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

First death reported in Kalaburagi

Laboratory reports on Thursday confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away on Tuesday night had contracted the novel coronavirus. This marks India’s first COVID-19 death since the outbreak of the pandemic. As per the protocol, contact tracing, isolation, and other measures are being carried out. According to the Karnataka Health Department, the Telangana government has been informed about this as he was admitted to a hospital there.

The Karnataka Health Department revealed that the man returned from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad on February 29. Initially, he was admitted to the outpatient department of a private hospital in Kalaburagi on March 5. After 4 days, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. However, the hospital informed the patient’s family to shift him back to Kalaburagi and he, unfortunately, passed away in the ambulance on the way to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

