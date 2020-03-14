Amid Coronavirus ​​​​​​​outbreak, PM Modi Shares Guidelines On Home Quarantine

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to twitter and emphasised the importance of home quarantine for Coronavirus suspected or confirmed cases.

Some important information here.



Do read👇🏼. https://t.co/sZrLgHFTH8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2020

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had proposed that the SAARC countries could discuss the ways, via video conferencing, to keep citizens healthy. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister urged South Asian nations to leave “no stone unturned” in the fight against the deadly virus ensuring the wellness of citizens.

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.



We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.



Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

Guidelines for home quarantine

The Health Ministry has issued guidelines for home quarantine for Coronavirus suspected or confirmed cases. Detection of a travel-related or unrelated suspect case of novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) will be followed by the rapid isolation of such cases in designated health facilities.

The home quarantined person should stay in a well-ventilated single-room preferably with an attached or separate toilet. If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to maintain a distance of at least one meter between the two. He/She needs to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children, and persons with co-morbidities within the household. Ministry has advised under no circumstances, coronavirus affected person should attend any social or religious gathering like wedding and condolences.

He should also follow the public health measures at all times like wash hands as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The affected person should wear a surgical mask all the time and it should be changed every 6 to 8 hours and disposed of. Ministry has issued helpline numbesr if symptoms appear (cough/fever/difficulty in breathing), he or she should immediately inform the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046. The home quarantine period is also for 14 days.

