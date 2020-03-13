The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Schools Fans On 'how To Show Thenga To Coronavirus', See Post

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan posted a poem on Coronavirus on his social media handle on March 11, 2020. Keep reading to know more about the Badla actor's Twitter post.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pen down a few verses on the Coronavirus outbreak that has been rattling the world. The verses that were written in Awadhi-language, were shared through a video on Amitabh's social media handle. In the video, Big B narrated his take on Coronavirus and how one can fight the virus. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's poem. 

बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब ,

केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ;

केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस ,

केयु कहस घर म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस ;

‘ईर’ कहेन औ ‘बीर’ कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona ,

बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ;

हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब ,

आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's coronavirus video: 

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, actors like Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Salman Khan, have shared some preventive measures and have asked the consensus to be indoors and keep oneself away from the public gatherings. Meanwhile, the government is taking regulatory measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the Delhi government revealed that the theatres, schools and colleges will be shut in the state till March 31, 2020, which led to the postponement of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi

Also Read | Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Also Read | Disneyland To Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is reported to be a superhero flick. The upcoming movie will reportedly hit the marquee in December 2020. 

Also Read | Here's Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan And Sanjay Dutt's Favourite Numbers

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

 

 

First Published:
