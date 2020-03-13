Amitabh Bachchan Schools Fans On 'how To Show Thenga To Coronavirus', See Post

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pen down a few verses on the Coronavirus outbreak that has been rattling the world. The verses that were written in Awadhi-language, were shared through a video on Amitabh's social media handle. In the video, Big B narrated his take on Coronavirus and how one can fight the virus. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's poem.

बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब , केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस , केयु कहस घर म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस ; ‘ईर’ कहेन औ ‘बीर’ कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona , बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ; हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब , आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, actors like Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Salman Khan, have shared some preventive measures and have asked the consensus to be indoors and keep oneself away from the public gatherings. Meanwhile, the government is taking regulatory measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the Delhi government revealed that the theatres, schools and colleges will be shut in the state till March 31, 2020, which led to the postponement of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

We’ll see you back at the movies when the time is right. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/FcwGCvdCVm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 12, 2020

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is reported to be a superhero flick. The upcoming movie will reportedly hit the marquee in December 2020.

