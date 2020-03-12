Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

Amitabh Bachchan is also known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood. He is one of the greatest and most influential actors of Hindi cinema. Over a career spanning over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has stolen many hearts with his exceptional performances. From Sholay to Pink, fans have seen Amitabh Bachchan essaying different characters and nailing them all. However, there are few movies where Amitabh Bachchan was seen doing a cameo role. Here is a list of a few of them.

English Vinglish

English Vinglish is a 2012 comedy-drama movie helmed by Gauri Shinde. Late actor Sridevi was seen essaying the role of protagonist Shashi in the movie. Shashi is a homemaker who visits the States to attend a

Amitabh Bachchan was seen doing a cameo performance in the movie. While Shashi travels to the United States, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as a co-passenger in the flight.

Ki and Ka

Ki and Ka is a 2016 romantic comedy movie helmed and bankrolled by R.Balki. The movie revolves around the life of a young couple. The movie breaks the stereotype about man is the breadwinner of the house and a woman has to take care of the household.

Ki and Ka featured Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the movie as himself. Impressed by Arjun Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan invites him to have dinner at their house in the movie.

Biwi No.1

Biwi No.1 is a 1999 comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie features Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who has an extramarital affair.

Amitabh Bachchan is seen doing a cameo role of a host in the movie. After the married couple gets separated in the movie they both go to attend the annual day function of their kids separately. Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting the event in the movie.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om is a 2007 fantasy melodrama co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh, Mayur Puri and Farah Khan. The movie is based on the concept of reincarnation. Om Shanti Om features Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan has a short cameo role in the movie. Before the Award function starts in the movie, Amitabh Bachchan is asked about OK aka Om Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan is seen saying “OK who?”

