Amitabh Bachchan's 'COVID Bat' Joke Falls Flat; Receives Flak For 'maligning Wildlife'

Bollywood News

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of a bat and joked about Coronavirus. He received immense criticisms for targetting wildlife. Read details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

After ruling Bollywood for nearly six decades, Amitabh Bachchan has now taken over the social media game, as the actor often entertains fans with BTS pictures and ‘eye-opener’ posts. Amitabh Bachchan, who has been quite vocal about his views on the Coronavirus catastrophe, recently joked about the spread of the virus, by sharing a picture of a bat. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s attempt at joking about the Coronavirus outbreak fell flat with his followers, as he received immense flak for his ‘insensitivity’. Read details.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Highlights Of The Week: From Wishing Ramadan To Sharing His Own Animoji

Recently, Amitabh found himself at the receiving end of criticisms, as the actor joked about how a bat entered his Mumbai residence. The actor shared a picture of the bat and revealed that the Coronavirus does not seem to stop following him. However, this comment did not go well with his fans as they felt that the tweet was ‘not in good taste’.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'breaking News' Of Bat Landing In His Room At Jalsa; Triggers Row

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

Also Read | 'Girls Were Screaming Seeing The Bat', Says Amitabh Bachchan; reveals 'ideal Weapon' For It

Fans disappointed:

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Highlights Of The Week: From Wishing Ramadan To Sharing His Own Animoji

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories