Amitabh Bachchan's 'COVID Bat' Joke Falls Flat; Receives Flak For 'maligning Wildlife'

After ruling Bollywood for nearly six decades, Amitabh Bachchan has now taken over the social media game, as the actor often entertains fans with BTS pictures and ‘eye-opener’ posts. Amitabh Bachchan, who has been quite vocal about his views on the Coronavirus catastrophe, recently joked about the spread of the virus, by sharing a picture of a bat. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s attempt at joking about the Coronavirus outbreak fell flat with his followers, as he received immense flak for his ‘insensitivity’. Read details.

Recently, Amitabh found himself at the receiving end of criticisms, as the actor joked about how a bat entered his Mumbai residence. The actor shared a picture of the bat and revealed that the Coronavirus does not seem to stop following him. However, this comment did not go well with his fans as they felt that the tweet was ‘not in good taste’.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. 😯😯

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

Fans disappointed:

Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don’t have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2020

Sorry to hear this from a reputed personality. Bats are not harmful and there is no need to fear. Kindly understand that they did not spread the virus to human.The reason is still debated. By nature, most animals have got virus in their body. Pls read this👇 pic.twitter.com/BxAdnI67bz — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 25, 2020

We understand that you have a bit of humour in your tweet. But not all your followers will be able to understand that. We keep hearing that people have started to vilify this animal& some stray incidents of violent acts have already been reported.We already have enough to deal 🙁 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 25, 2020

Mr Bachhan, the disfavour you've just done to Bat conservation with this utterly uniformed tweet of yours, is extremely unfortunate. Pls dont make it harder than it already is for the conservationists working tirelessly to preserve our wildlife. Ashwika (wildlife filmmaker) — Ashwika Kapur (Ash) (@AshwikaKapur) April 26, 2020

I doubt if you will ever read this, but in the off chance you do, I urge you to not malign wildlife, especially during this unprecedented crisis. Coronavirus won't spread from bats. Our stupidity and disrespect of Nature will. Pl don't spread hate. — Seshadri K S (@KSSeshadri) April 26, 2020

