The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Amid Nationwide CAA Protests Stirs Debate

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet causes a stir on Twitter after Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh

The Indian Parliament passing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act has led to massive protests across the country. While many celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have come out to raise their opinion on the issue, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to post a cryptic tweet. His tweet begins with 'two wolves who are always fighting' and concluded by saying 'the one we feed will win'.

Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Bhim Army joins protest despite denial of permission

The above tweet caused a stir on Twitter as Bachchan didn't take a clear stand. Many Netizens started a debate over Bachchan's tweet and said that the tweet was left for interpretation — "wolves" presumably here being — the government and the protestors OR the opposition and the ruling party.

Shiv Sena not participating in Mumbai anti-CAA protest

Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements. Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students were held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests. 

Mumbai: Protests against CAA held at Carter Road in Bandra

ALSO READ | DCP Mumbai police speaks about security arrangement in August Kranti ground

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG