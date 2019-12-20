Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Amid Nationwide CAA Protests Stirs Debate

The Indian Parliament passing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act has led to massive protests across the country. While many celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have come out to raise their opinion on the issue, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to post a cryptic tweet. His tweet begins with 'two wolves who are always fighting' and concluded by saying 'the one we feed will win'.

T 3583 -

"There are two wolves who are always fighting. One is darkness and despair. The other is light and hope. The question is which wolf wins ? -The one we feed." ~ Ef

🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

The above tweet caused a stir on Twitter as Bachchan didn't take a clear stand. Many Netizens started a debate over Bachchan's tweet and said that the tweet was left for interpretation — "wolves" presumably here being — the government and the protestors OR the opposition and the ruling party.

Jisko Jo samajhna hai samajhlo...



Playing the balancing act !! — Ajatshatru (@Ajatsha82362973) December 20, 2019

Kuch nahi bolke bahut kuch bol gaye Amitji — Ayush Agrawal 🐦 (@ayushwazzup) December 20, 2019

Deep and left for interpretation 👍 — Abhishek Yadav (@abhics04) December 20, 2019

It's a riddle. Could be simpler and direct — Rekha Dhondiyal (@shradhare) December 20, 2019

Both #CAA supporter and protester can manipulate this in their favour..😂😂 — kishore anand (@kishore33868908) December 20, 2019

Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements. Meanwhile, protests that erupted last week in opposition to the Citizenship Act, have refused to douse. Nation-wide protests by political parties, organisations and students were held on December 19, to oppose the bill passed by the Parliament. Delhi, West Bengal, northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, are already witnessing massive protests.

