Amitabh Bachchan's Most Iconic And Superhit Dialogues From His 1980s' Movies

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Bollywood's remarkable actors who has a career span of over five decades in the industry. The megastar is one of the most prominent and influential actors of the Hindi Cinema. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also called as ‘The Angry Young Man’ by fans, is known worldwide for his work in around 193 films in the movie industry. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic and superhit dialogues from his films released in the 1980s span.

Naseeb (1981)

Waqt se pehle aur naseeb ke baad koi cheez agar tere pass dene ko ho ... toh mujhe de dena

Maut mujhse mera dost chhinne aayi thi..Use nahi maloom ki johny ki jaan liye baigar...Maut uske dost ki taraf ankh uthkar bhi nahi dekh sakti

Piyega nahi toh jiyega kaise..Aunty

Laawaris (1981)

Apun kutte ki woh dum hai joh barah baras nalli mein daalke rakho ... nalli tedhi ho jayegi ... apun seedha nahi hoga

Apne kiye ki sazaa toh har insaan ko bhugatni padti hai ... lekin apna jurm kubool karne se, uski sazaa jhelna aasaan ho jaati hai

Kabhi kabhi insaan apne paap ka ek chota sa paudha chhodkar bhaag jaata hai ... lekin kismat us paudhe ko ek pedh banakar uske samne khada kar deti hai

Silsila (1981)

Main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai ... tum hoti toh kaisa hota ... tum yeh kehti, tum woh kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti ... tum hoti toh aaisa hota, tum hoti toh waisa hota ... main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai

Phool khamosh rehkar bhi apne rang aur khusboo se bahut kuch keh jaate hai

Woh baat joh lafzo mein ada ho jaye ... woh baat hi kya hui

Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Duniya ko agar seedha rakhna ho ... toh ulta haath istamaal karna chahiye

Pani mein dubohkar, shareer ko bhighokar ... sabun laga lagakar nahana padega

Shahenshah (1988)

Main kanoon ka baazu nahi khud kanoon banonga ... aur aaisa kanoon joh khud mujrimo ko pakdega, khud mukadma sunega ... aur unka faisla bhi khud karega

Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai ... naam hai Shahenshah

Shehar mein koi aaisa raasta, koi chowk, koi aasia naka nahi bacha tha ... jahan par katilo ne hum par goliyo ki barsaat na ki ho

