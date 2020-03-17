Amitabh Bachchan's Best On-screen Rivalries; From Amjad Khan To Danny Denzongpa

Amitabh Bachchan is a phenomenal actor who has a career span of over 5 decades. He is one of the most influential actors of the Hindi Cinema. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also called as ‘The Angry Young Man’ by fans, has had some of the best antagonists in his action movies. Here is a compilation of the best on-screen rivals and rivalries of Amitabh Bachchan.

Amjad Khan as Gabbar in Sholay

Sholay is a 1975 action-movie which was helmed by Ramesh Sippy and bankrolled by his father G.P Sippy. Sholay’s plot revolves around the life of two criminals, Veeru and Jai hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar (played by Amjad Khan). Sholay features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Singh, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Om Shivpuri as R.K Malik in Don

Don is a 1978 action thriller helmed by Chandra Barot and bankrolled by Nariman Irani. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor in primary roles. Om Shivpuri played the role of Villain R.K Malin in the movie. The film’s plot revolves around Vijay, a Bombay slum-dweller who resembles the powerful and underworld boss Don. He is being asked by officer DSP D’Silva to masquerade as Don and help him track down the root of the criminal organisation.

Ajit as Sheth Dharam Dayal Teja in Zanjeer

Zanjeer is a 1973 action-film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Bindu, Ajit and Pran in primary roles. After this movie, Amitabh Bachchan was nicknamed as ‘The Angry Young Man’. The plot of the film revolves around an honest police officer who clashed with a crime boss Sheth Dharam Dayal Teja (played by Ajit) who happens to be his parents’ murderer.

Danny Denzongpa as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath

Agneepath is a 1990 action-drama movie helmed by Mukul Anand. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist Vijay Deenanath Chavan and Danny Denzongpa as the antagonist Kancha Cheena. The movie also features Mithun Chakroborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari and Rohini Hattangadi. The plot of the film revolves around a young boy’s quest for revenge that leads him to become a gangster as an adult. With each day he becomes more and more like his enemies.

Pran as Kishenlal in Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony is a 1977 action-comedy movie, helmed and bankrolled by Manmohan Desai. The movie stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of three brothers who were separated in childhood and got adopted by three families of a different faith. One grows up to be a policeman, another a singer and the third one owns a liquor bar. The movie features Pran as Kishenlal who is essaying the role of the main antagonist.

